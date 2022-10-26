NJPW reportedly still expects Karl Anderson to fulfill additional dates for the company, and WWE officials are said to be OK with this.

As we’ve noted, NJPW has Anderson booked to defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on Saturday, November 5 in Osaka at Battle Autumn, but Anderson and Luke Gallows have said they will not be there as they are booked to team with AJ Styles against The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, on the same exact day. It’s been reported that Anderson and Gallows had verbally committed to work future dates for NJPW, despite signing with WWE. NJPW issued a statement earlier today, seen here, and said Anderson will be expected to vacate and hand over the NEVER Openweight Title if he doesn’t show up on November 5.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there still are, and always have been, active plans for Anderson to compete in NJPW in the near future.

It was noted that there’s no update on the title itself, but NJPW officials currently expect Anderson to fulfill additional dates, which WWE has been fine with.

NJPW officials reportedly knew of Anderson and Gallows signing with WWE as far back as August, when the deal was finalized. Despite the optics of the situation, those close to the situation say things are fine between Anderson, NJPW and WWE.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.