Another new update has emerged regarding the WWE futures of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

As of Monday, August 4, 2025, Kross and Scarlett had not been offered new contracts and were not present at WWE Raw. However, on August 7, Dave Meltzer reported via that he believes Kross has since received a new contract offer from WWE.

Following Meltzer’s report, sources within WWE and close to Kross have largely gone quiet about the situation, which is a possible sign that discussions may be underway. While there has yet to be confirmation from any source regarding an official offer being extended from WWE to Karrion Kross or Scarlett, it’s worth noting that in similar situations where communication suddenly shuts down, it’s often because something is happening behind the scenes.

Kross stated during an appearance on the Thursday, August 7, 2025 episode of The Angle Podcast with Joey Karni and addressed Meltzer’s report. He outright stated that the information was not accurate and that he had not received a new deal. He did, however, make it clear that he wants to return.

“I hope so,” Kross said regarding whether or not he thinks WWE will make a new offer to keep him in the company. “I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true.”

Kross added, “I hate to disappoint people, but I don’t want to bullsh*t. But I hope so. I hope that …I hope, I hope that we do come back.”

Originally, Kross and Scarlett were reportedly scheduled to travel to Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn, New York, after working the WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event over the weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but plans were changed. Sources close to creative confirmed that there had been some tentative creative discussions about using Kross on television moving forward, though no specifics were shared.

Kross and Scarlett haven’t been vocal about their contract status unless directly asked. Privately, they’ve maintained to people both inside and outside WWE that, as of Monday, no offer had been made. They also weren’t informed their deals would be expiring without any renewal efforts, which is a step WWE typically takes well ahead of time if that were going to be the case.

Since the departure of former WWE Executive Vice President Dan Ventrelle, it has become less common for talent to go this deep into a deal without a new offer. Ventrelle was reportedly known for allowing contracts to run late before ultimately re-signing talent.

Both Kross and Scarlett signed three-year deals with WWE back in 2022. Their current contracts are either set to expire, or would have already expired, on August 10.

Karrion Kross confirms what you're reading today is NOT true.@realKILLERkross and I talked today, 8/7/25.

His book, Life is Fighting is out now.

Full chat drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wq0D5mQseS — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) August 7, 2025

