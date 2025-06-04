Karrion Kross is nearing the end of his current WWE contract, and there’s reportedly been little movement on a renewal.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kross is in the final year of his deal with WWE, with the contract set to expire sometime this summer. As of early June, there’s no indication that WWE has initiated discussions about a new deal or contract extension, and there’s been no word on whether the company has expressed interest in retaining him.

Historically, WWE tends to inform talent about non-renewals roughly a month before their deals expire. Recently, however, the company has been keeping talent on TV even if no renewal talks have taken place until shortly before contracts are up.

From what’s currently known, Kross still has a few months remaining on his deal. We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.

