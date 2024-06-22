More details have surfaced regarding Kayla Braxton’s departure from WWE.

Things got started when buzz began after fans noticed Braxton, real name Kayla Becker, took WWE out of her social media handles.

This led to speculation that she was leaving the company.

Fightful Select reached out to WWE about the story and were informed that she was “still with” the company, however since then, more details have come to light.

On Saturday morning, Kayla Braxton issued a statement confirming her WWE departure.

Braxton noted she will be wrapping up business with WWE on next week’s episode of SmackDown on June 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

She is currently working with the company under a verbal agreement following the recent expiration of her WWE contract. The two sides have been in discussions about things, however it is still unclear what has come of the talks.

AEW had been made aware of Braxton’s contractual status with WWE a couple of weeks ago, although it is unclear if that is due to direct communication between the two sides, or an agent or representative of some kind.