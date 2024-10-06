An update has surfaced regarding the AEW status of Keith Lee.

The former WWE Superstar turned AEW performer has been on the sidelines from action for nine full months due to injury.

In an update, Lee has remained on the sidelines as he has yet to receive the required medical clearance for an “undisclosed medical issue” he has been dealing with.

Originally, AEW had plans for Lee vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End 2023, which was going to be the big story resolution of their split from one year prior. In the days leading to the show, however, Lee was sidelined, and hasn’t been back since.

Lee has not been at AEW television tapings for quite some time, and has reportedly not been factored into creative for anything by the company, as there is still no definitive timetable for his return.

He is still under contract with AEW.

