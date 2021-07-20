Keith Lee is officially back on the WWE RAW roster after last night’s return.

As noted, Lee returned last night to answer an Open Challenge from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but came up short. PWInsider confirms that last night’s match was not planned as a one-and-done kind of deal. Word is that Lee has been cleared to return to full-time action.

There’s still no word on why Lee was on the shelf since February, but he’s promised to tell fans what the story was, when he’s able to.

