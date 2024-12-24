An update has surfaced regarding plans for the return of a top star in AEW heading into the New Year.

Kenny Omega is set to make his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and it’s happening sooner rather than later according to one source.

Last month, it was reported that Omega would be returning to AEW soon, and his in-ring return was later announced for NJPW. Sources also indicated that plans for his return were in place before he left for Japan to compete in his Wrestle Dynasty match against Gabe Kidd.

Omega is expected to travel to Japan on January 1 or 2 to be present for Wrestle Kingdom, despite not being officially advertised for the event.

Meanwhile, his AEW comeback has been hinted at on television. It was recently reported that his return was anticipated by the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, and updated reports suggest he is actively planned to appear at the event, though his specific role remains unclear.

Omega has not been a regular presence on AEW programming in 2024 due to his recovery from diverticulitis.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the AEW return status of Kenny Omega continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)