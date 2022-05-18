AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega recently returned to work behind-the-scenes for the company.

Omega has been recovering from various operations and is not medically cleared to compete, but PWInsider reports that he has been backstage at AEW TV tapings over the last several weeks, working behind-the-scenes. Omega has been producing some of the AEW women’s division matches, among other tasks.

It was noted that there is still no known timetable for Omega’s return to the ring.

Omega has been out of in-ring action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. He took time off to deal with several nagging injuries, and was told by AEW President Tony Khan to take as much time as he needed. Omega originally hoped to be back in action by February, but that was before he underwent other surgeries. He reportedly underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia in April some time, which would require another two months of recovery. There was hope that Omega will be back in the ring this spring or early summer.

Stay tuned for more on Omega’s AEW status and return.

