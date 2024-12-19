Kenny Omega’s long-awaited return is just around the corner.

After being sidelined throughout 2024 due to diverticulitis, Omega is gearing up for a comeback. He is set to face Gabe Kidd at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, a match sanctioned with Tony Khan’s approval.

AEW reportedly viewed this as a positive step in strengthening its relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

While there was some internal discussion about Omega returning at AEW Full Gear, this was never a concrete plan. However, it was noted that Omega would likely appear in AEW before heading back to Japan.

A vignette promoting his return aired on December 18, with sources close to Omega and within AEW suggesting his return could happen by the World’s End pay-per-view on December 28.

Details about his role in the event remain unclear.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

He has given us classic moments and matches throughout his entire career.

He is known as the best bout machine. He is KENNY OMEGA! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/Ztwi167JbF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

