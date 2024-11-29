AEW wrestler Kenny Omega is planning to ease back into a full-time schedule after being out of action for more than a year.

At the January 5th Wrestle Dynasty event in Tokyo, Omega will make his long-awaited return when he faces Gabe Kidd. This will mark the first time Omega has wrestled since December 2023, when a life-threatening bout with diverticulitis forced him to undergo surgery.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Omega “wants to take it slow before going back full-time with the idea of easing into a full-time schedule down the line and hoping everything holds up.”

Meltzer said, “Kenny Omega’s first match back in well over a year is 1/5 at the Tokyo Dome against Gabe Kidd. It’s very interesting because Kidd works a very physical style and with the angle that set it up with a backstage fight, it has to be a high-intense brawl style match. A lot of people brought up the idea of why Omega is doing his first match in New Japan, but the 1/5 show is a joint show with AEW and in a sense it’s considered the AEW debut show in Japan, where his return would mean the most. But Omega does need to get going on U.S. television in a big way if he’s physically ready to work regularly. Right now he wants to take it slow before going back full-time with the idea of easing into a full-time schedule down the line and hoping everything holds up.”

