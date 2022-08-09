WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn is expected to remain with the company.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Dunn’s future with the company following the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Dunn is expected to remain with WWE and continue his 20+ year career with the company, at least for now.

Talent even expected Dunn to be let go, but WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has said Dunn figures into a big part of WWE’s future. Triple H also named Dunn when talking about the team that will carry WWE into the future. Word now is that WWE officials do not believe they have anyone who can currently replace Dunn as the likeliest candidate was let go during a prior round of layoffs, and a return isn’t likely based on how the departure went down.

It was also noted that some talents have pointed out how WWE’s production style is something they’ve hoped would change in the near future.

This new report also points to how a Trump 2020 flag was seen taped to a WWE production truck following the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. This is when the truck was parked at Tropicana Field for the WWE ThunderDome setup. While there’s no way of knowing who actually taped the flag to the truck, word is that this was a truck ran by Dunn. The flag was first posted in December 2020, and Dunn himself was sidelined from work for several weeks to start 2021.

Talk of the flag photo first made the rounds in early 2021, but it’s just now being verified. It was said that Titus O’Neil’s recent RAW promo about how “WWE doesn’t do politics” frustrated some within WWE due to the Trump 2020 flag that caught the eye of talent and staff back in December 2020. When the flag was first posted, word made its way through the company, and the photo seen below also made its way through to staff and talent last year. Those who physically saw the flag confirmed that it was on a WWE production truck located past an area where they would get their temperature taken before entering the actual ThunderDome to work.

It was noted by talent that they didn’t think Vince knew of the Trump 2020 flag. It was noted by another talent that during that time period, Vince would often be on his office throughout the day when he was at the venue, and would then emerge much less than before and after the ThunderDome era. Despite Vince’s friendship and support of President Trump, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, most talent do not believe Vince would have wanted the flag as a part of the backstage atmosphere. Other sources indicated that Dunn has made his political beliefs known while in their presence, which Vince would generally discourage.

