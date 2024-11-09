As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Kevin Nash is dealing with some back issues and was forced to pull out of two indie events he was booked to appear at this weekend.

MCW Pro Wrestling took to Twitter to post a video of the WWE Hall of Famer saying he’s dealing with some herniated discs in his back.

Nash contacted MCW directly to inform them that he would be unable to make his meet & greet appearances tonight. He’s currently working with doctors on therapy.

Booker T and JBL are set to replace Nash at MCW’s events on Saturday and Sunday.

MCW wrote, “Kevin Nash reached out to us directly with a video message explaining that he’s been dealing with herniated disks in his back. He’s been back and forth to therapy and working with his doctors, but his condition has unfortunately made it impossible for him to travel this weekend. While we’re sad that he can’t join us, we are grateful that @RealKevinNash took the time to record this message for everyone.”