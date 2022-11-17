It looks like Kevin Owens will be good to go for War Games at WWE Survivor Series.

As we’ve noted, Owens suffered what was believed to be a sprained MCL at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This put his Survivor Series status up in the air.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Owens is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hartford, and then all TV tapings leading into the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 26. This would mean he’s also working the November 25 go-home SmackDown in Providence, unless he’s booked for RAW tapings as well.

It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio how Owens was rehabbing the injury at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was set to get the injury checked out on Monday morning, so this update from PWInsider indicates he was medically cleared to compete at the pay-per-view.

It’s been reported that Owens will join Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, and Ridge Holland inside War Games, going up against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.