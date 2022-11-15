Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE.

As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.

In an update, PWInsider confirmed that Owens “tweaked” his knee during the spot, with the Wrestling Observer reporting that Owens suffered a MCL sprain. The injury is to Owens’ right knee.

It was noted how there’s hope that Owens only suffered the MCL sprain, with the idea it could be more than that once he undergoes the first tests. It was believed that Owens feared he blew out his knee in taking the bump.

There’s still no timeframe for Owens’ return to in-ring action, and no word on the severity of the injury, but a MCL sprain can take around six weeks to heal, which would put Owens back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The type of recovery and the time needed on the shelf will depend on the severity of the injury.

Owens has not appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on the September 26 show. He has continued to work non-televised live events since then, and was rumored to be involved in the Survivor Series War Games match later this month, but the injury will likely prevent that from happening.

Owens has been in line for a big push under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team, and that will depend on the injury, but he will still receive the push when he’s able to return.

WWE and Owens have not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

