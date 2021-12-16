Kevin Owens’ new WWE contract is reportedly for three years.

As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed that Owens has re-signed with the company after receiving an “excellent offer” to stay. Word now via Wrestling Observer Radio is that Owens received a “very good money deal” and likely more than he would’ve been able to make with AEW.

It’s believed that Owens’ new deal is worth $2-3 million per year.

“He made the right call for himself,” Meltzer said.

Owens’ WWE contract was set to expire at the end of January 2022, but WWE began negotiating a new deal back in the fall.

Stay tuned for more on Owens’ new WWE deal.

