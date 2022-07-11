Kevin Owens surprised Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau on the NHL Network this week. During the appearance, he indicated he was ready to return to WWE television as he noted, “It’s in their hands right now.”

The former WWE Universal Champion has been out of action with a minor injury.

While speaking on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer said, “I know that he’s fine. My impression is [he’ll be back in] a few more weeks.”

Meltzer added the belief is that it was just a minor injury, not COVID-19 related.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co