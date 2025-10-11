Kevin Owens’ in-ring future remains uncertain following a significant neck injury that has kept him sidelined for much of 2025. The former Universal Champion has not competed since April, when he suffered the injury that ultimately required surgery over the summer.

The setback forced WWE to make late changes to one of its marquee WrestleMania 41 matches, as Owens was originally slated to face Randy Orton on the show. In his place, the company turned to Joe Hendry, who filled the spot in Owens’ absence.

During Fightful Select’s latest Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp provided some additional context regarding Owens’ recovery timeline. While Sapp noted he wasn’t certain of the specific nature of the surgery, he speculated that if Owens underwent a spinal fusion procedure, the expected recovery period would likely keep him out of action for at least a year. That would make summer 2026 the earliest possible target for a return.

However, internal WWE sources stated earlier in the year that the company was not expecting Owens back in time for WrestleMania 42, suggesting his comeback could take even longer—or, in a worst-case scenario, may not happen at all.

Given Owens’ physical, high-impact style and his history of neck and upper-body injuries, there are legitimate concerns within the company about whether he’ll be able to make a full in-ring return.

Owens, 41, began wrestling at just 16 years old and signed with WWE in 2014, making his main roster debut the following year in a memorable feud with John Cena. Over the past decade, “The Prizefighter” has built a decorated résumé, capturing nearly every major championship available to him. His accolades include reigns as NXT Champion, WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn — an achievement that cemented Owens as WWE’s 23rd Grand Slam Champion.