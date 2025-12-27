The Undertaker’s behind-the-scenes influence on AAA continues to grow—and it was on full display at last week’s major event in Mexico.

AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event took place on December 20 in Guadalajara, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the show was booked by Jeremy Borash and The Undertaker, working closely alongside Konnan and Dorian Roldan to ensure the creative direction aligned with AAA’s history and Mexican pro wrestling culture.

Dave Meltzer previously reported in September that AAA’s creative structure includes Borash, Undertaker, Roldan, and Konnan, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque overseeing the broader creative relationship. The latest update further confirms Undertaker’s hands-on role in shaping AAA’s biggest events.

“The booking of the show was handled by Jeremy Borash and Undertaker. They worked with Konnan and Dorian Roldan and went through them to make sure the ideas worked based on AAA history and Mexican pro wrestling culture,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer also had high praise for the overall quality of the event, noting that it exceeded expectations when compared to a standard Friday night show from CMLL at Arena Mexico.

“To me, it was better than most Friday nights at Arena Mexico because while Arena Mexico has had a few main events better, this was hot from the opener to the main event and had great wrestling up and down the show.”

That momentum translated directly to the box office. The event sold out a full day in advance, with over 13,000 tickets distributed—an especially notable achievement for a market that typically relies heavily on walk-up ticket sales.

A sold-out building, strong reviews, and The Undertaker calling shots behind the scenes—it’s hard to argue with the results.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Expectations That Longtime Top AEW Star Will End Up Signing With WWE Soon