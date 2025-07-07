WWE may be heavily invested in its new partnership with AAA, but that doesn’t mean all eyes are off rival lucha promotions.

According to sources, the company is quietly monitoring the status of Máscara Dorada, the high-flying standout currently competing under the CMLL banner. While WWE is not actively pursuing talent from CMLL at this time, Dorada’s name has reportedly come up in internal discussions.

Dorada, who previously worked under the name Gran Metalik during his WWE tenure, first gained international acclaim in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic. He would go on to form the Lucha House Party faction alongside Kalisto and Lince Dorado, before eventually parting ways with WWE.

The renewed interest in Dorada suggests WWE remains open to working with top-tier lucha talent outside the AAA umbrella — despite its current focus on maximizing the AAA alliance and reshaping its North American lucha strategy.

As of now, no formal negotiations between Dorada and WWE have been confirmed. However, insiders note that his blend of international visibility and past WWE experience makes him a name worth watching for a potential return down the line.

