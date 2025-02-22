Luchasaurus/Killswitch and Skye Blue may be returning to AEW sooner rather than later.

Sources who spoke with both wrestlers at the recent Toyhio event indicated that they have been medically cleared for a comeback. However, while they have received clearance from their doctors, AEW’s internal approval process remains a separate matter.

Those familiar with the situation note that Skye Blue was initially not expected to return until spring. Despite her recovery, AEW had been operating under the assumption that she would be out for a while. Notably, she traveled to Australia to support her boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher, at Grand Slam.

As for Luchasaurus/Killswitch, his return timeline has been more uncertain due to the nature of his illness.

There are currently no confirmed creative plans for either wrestler, but sources indicate that Skye Blue had been eager to recover quickly and rejoin AEW as soon as possible.

(H/T: Fightful Select)