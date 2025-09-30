Kofi Kingston had a rough night in the office on Monday, but from all accounts, he is fine coming out of the show.

As seen during the September 29 episode of WWE Raw at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, The New Day member was involved in a backstage segment with LA Knight, which led to a one-on-one match between the two later in the show.

During the bout, Kingston was blasted with a knee from “The Mega Star” that had many thinking he may have suffered an injury.

Apparently he did not.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that the former WWE Champion and longtime company veteran is not on the internal injury list, despite the knee he took from Knight on 12/29.

“Kofi got rocked with a knee on Raw, but wasn’t listed on the internal injury report after the show,” Alvarez noted. “So apparently he’s OK.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com if any updates regarding the injury status of Kofi Kingston continue to surface.