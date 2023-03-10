Kofi Kingston’s status for WrestleMania 39 is up in the air.

As noted, Kingston suffered some sort of right foot injuring during last week’s SmackDown brawl with The New Day, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. Kingston was set to participate in tonight’s Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for WrestleMania 39, but he is being replaced by Xavier Woods.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Kingston suffered the ankle injury when McIntyre did the running dive onto other Superstars at ringside.

Kingston’s injury was described as a “fluke deal.” Word from within WWE is that he will be out of the ring for 5 weeks. There was some concern that Kingston would miss more time because he may have needed surgery, and if he does need surgery, he would miss significantly more than 5 weeks. However, word going around, and based on Kingston’s tweet, is that he will not need surgery right now.

Tonight’s Fatal 5 Way on SmackDown will feature Woods vs. Kross vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. Knight. The winner will go on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

