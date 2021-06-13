Fightful Select has released the following update on NXT star Kona Reeves, who has been out of action for nearly 15 months following surgery.

-Reeves has been back at the Performance Center for quite some time and is cleared for action.

-He’s been making a bunch of creative pitches to change his character, something the report mentions will be drastically different from previous incarnations seen on the yellow-and-black brand.

-Reeves was briefly pushed back in 2018 before getting sent further down the card, but the publication adds that many of the coaches at the Performance Center have really enjoyed working with him.