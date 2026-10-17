An update has emerged regarding the health of wrestling legend Konnan following his absence from the TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.

Konnan, 62, was officially inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame ahead of Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view, with Cruz Montana handling the induction. However, Konnan was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to his ongoing health issues.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there has been some encouraging news regarding Konnan’s condition, although he remains unable to travel after spending several months hospitalized and undergoing physical rehabilitation.

“Montana held up Konnan’s plaque and walked to the back,” Meltzer noted. “Konnan (Charles Ashenoff, 62) has been hospitalized and in physical rehab for months after a nightmarish year of horrible illness and pain.”

He then went on to claim that ‘the worst is over.’

“We are told that the worst is over,” he added. “But there was no way he could travel and did not send in a tape to be played.”

Konnan has endured a series of serious medical complications over the past year. It was revealed back in June that the longtime wrestling veteran had undergone a double leg amputation.

WWE has reportedly stepped in to cover his medical expenses during his ongoing health struggles.

While Konnan’s recovery continues, the latest update suggests that the most serious period of his health battle may now be behind him.