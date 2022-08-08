Japanese wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has made quite an impact during his short stint with AEW, capturing fans hearts with insane in-ring performances and a fighting spirit that is making many wonder whether AEW will officially sign the DDT-Pro regular.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Takeshita is currently living in the United States and will be here for about a year wrestling all over. It is noted that the AEW and DDT Pro relationship is strong enough that if Takeshita does decide to return to Japan he is welcome back in AEW anytime. However, it is also noted that if AEW doesn’t sign him he could get picked up somewhere else, even possibly WWE.

Takeshita’s most recent outing saw him put on a classic against Claudio Castagnoli at this past Saturday’s Battle of the Belts III. Unfortunately, he was once again on the losing side.

