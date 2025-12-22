LA Knight’s sudden disappearance from WWE television has sparked plenty of debate.

And now there’s more clarity on what the company has planned.

On last Monday night’s episode of RAW, WWE announced that Knight has been sidelined “indefinitely” following a brutal on-screen attack by The Vision the week prior.

That angle played out after Knight lost to Logan Paul in the main event.

In the aftermath, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed launched a vicious assault, culminating with Reed delivering a Tsunami splash onto Knight on the roof of a car, a visual designed to write him off television in dramatic fashion.

Behind the scenes, Knight is expected to be out of action until at least 2026. He also has multiple years remaining on his current WWE contract, signaling that the company continues to view him as a long-term asset.

The storyline sparked immediate backlash from some fans, who labeled the angle a “burial” of the former WWE United States Champion. However, that perception doesn’t appear to match WWE’s internal outlook. Knight is reportedly being positioned as one of the promotion’s top babyfaces heading into 2026, with next year shaping up to be a major one for him creatively.

There is still no firm timetable for Knight’s return to WWE television. It’s worth noting that he was originally scheduled to appear on the December 8 episode of RAW while dealing with an illness, which may have further influenced the decision to sideline him.

Whether those long-term plans ultimately play out remains to be seen. That said, the overwhelming fan reaction to Knight’s angle is being viewed internally as exactly the kind of emotional investment WWE aims to generate, not a sign that the company is moving on from him.

