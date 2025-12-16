LA Knight is going to be on the shelf for an extended period of time following a brutal angle on WWE Raw.

During Monday night’s broadcast, WWE announced that Knight is “out indefinitely” after suffering a cracked sternum along with additional injuries coming out of last week’s chaos.

Knight last competed in the main event of the December 8 episode of Raw, where he went one-on-one with Logan Paul. What started as a marquee matchup quickly spiraled out of control once outside forces got involved.

Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and the masked man all interfered in the bout, ultimately opening the door for Paul to steal the victory.

The damage didn’t stop there.

After the bell, The Vision continued the assault, with Breakker drilling Knight with a spear and Reed following up with multiple Tsunami splashes. Officials eventually helped Knight to the back, but he made it clear he wasn’t finished fighting.

That defiance proved costly.

Reed and Paul confronted Knight backstage and power-bombed him through a table, yet Knight continued to stagger forward. The beating escalated once more when Reed crushed him with another Tsunami splash as Knight lay sprawled across a vehicle.

The car alarm blared as Adam Pearce screamed for medical assistance, bringing the segment to a chaotic close.

