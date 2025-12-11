Despite the internet spinning up a wild round of rumors to the contrary, LA Knight will be remaining with WWE for the foreseeable future.

The former “Last Time Is Now” tournament finalist took a heavy beating on the December 8 edition of WWE Raw, where Logan Paul handed him a loss and a post-match mugging courtesy of four attackers. The show closed with Knight laid out again in a backstage assault, which only fueled speculation about his on-screen direction.

But behind the scenes, nothing has changed.

According to multiple internal sources, Knight is not leaving WWE.

In fact, he re-signed with the company in 2024 and still has years remaining on his current deal. One source noted that the outrage bubbling online was misplaced, calling the Raw angle “a standard story beat” that will circle back in due time.

There was also an odd wave of conspiracy chatter suggesting Knight was being punished for holding up a “we want LA Knight, not Jey Uso” sign at a live event last month. Those close to creative dismissed that theory outright, with one person joking that booking Knight to beat Jey Uso would be “a weird punishment.”

As for his recent in-ring work, Knight fell short against Gunther in the finals of The Last Time Is Now tournament on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Two nights later, his losing skid continued when he was overwhelmed again, this time by The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on Monday’s Raw in a show-closing angle that saw him laid out on the hood of a car courtesy of a massive Tsunami from “The Tribal Thief.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the WWE status of LA Knight continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)