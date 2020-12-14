Lana indicated in a recent interview that WWE may revisit her storyline with Liv Morgan, but word from backstage is that she apparently misspoke.

As noted, Lana recently told Sportskeeda that she was told WWE will revisit her 2019/2020 storyline with Morgan at some point.

“I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years,” Lana said. “And really our bond for wrestling … We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond. I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it’s a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that’s what I was told. That we’re going to revisit it at some point. So I’m looking forward to revisiting it at some point.”

In an update, word from within WWE is that there is no consideration at this time to bring Lana and Morgan back together in the storylines, according to Ringside News. The storyline is said to be long gone in the eyes of just about everyone at this point.

It was also noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has a tight circle of people he listens to, and none of them are pushing to revisit the Lana – Liv storyline. Furthermore, Executive Director Bruce Prichard is a main reason why Morgan slipped down the priority list after Paul Heyman pulled for her backstage while he was working as RAW Executive Director.

Another obvious issue with a return to the storyline is Lana being on RAW and Morgan being on SmackDown right now. The situation was described as one where Lana may have said something in an interview to get people talking and if that’s the case, then it worked, but if Lana was told that there are plans for the storyline to return, then it’s news to sources who contributed to the report. However, there is nothing planned for Lana and Liv together right now.

Lana is scheduled to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax on tonight’s RAW. She and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will then challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles at WWE TLC on Sunday. Morgan has been teaming with Ruby Riott on SmackDown, and as The Riott Squad they have recently talked about wanting a shot at the tag titles.

