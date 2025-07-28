– In a follow-up to a recent story, Drew McIntyre remains stuck overseas. The former WWE Champion posted a video to social media (see below) indicating he’s currently grounded in the UK. Sources confirm to us that this is a legitimate issue and not a storyline. McIntyre, a longtime U.S. resident based out of Nashville, Tennessee, was reportedly denied clearance to return to the U.S. after running into passport-related issues. While the exact details weren’t disclosed, we’re told WWE is confident the matter will be resolved in time, although officials were understandably frustrated by the situation. McIntyre had traveled to the UK on a personal matter, which he briefly referenced in a private jet promo released exclusively on X after Friday’s WWE SmackDown show.

Private Jet. Not so private words. Those dreams are gonna be broken at SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/A9LwqsGHmf — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2025

Why am I stranded?

Why am I cutting a promo with cows? There’s now a good chance I don’t make #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jqG7pvglvq — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2025

– WWE’s production and technical teams will begin the massive setup process at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Monday. The stadium will host both nights of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event this coming Saturday and Sunday.

– Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown underwent significant changes following the sudden passing of Hulk Hogan just 24 hours prior to the live broadcast. According to sources, much of the show had to be restructured on the fly. WWE’s travel department scrambled to fly in a number of talents for the broadcast, while production worked around the clock to assemble and edit tribute content. We’re told that not everyone who wanted to attend was able to make the show due to the tight turnaround and travel constraints.