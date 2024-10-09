– AEW was aware of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. being under the weather as of this afternoon, and that she will be stuck in Orlando, FL. due to Hurricane Milton. As noted, she has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show. In her place will be Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Nyla Rose.

– Taz is recovering after undergoing knee replacement surgery this week. HOOK will call out his attackers on tonight’s Title Tuesday show.

– There were some late rewrites to the original plans for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show due to Hurricane Milton-related issues. As noted, WWE NXT will go on as planned.

Get ready for a STACKED Title Tuesday edition of #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 run down all the exciting action going down LIVE TONIGHT from Spokane, WA at a special time of 9pm ET/8pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/h7LCeCixjk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2024

