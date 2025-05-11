– Regarding the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, one WWE talent joked that “no one was here” due to the trimmed-down five-match card, adding that the atmosphere was a stark contrast from WrestleMania weekend, where the locker room is typically packed.

– Most of the match lineup underwent changes during the weekend, though John Cena vs. Randy Orton was always locked in as the main event.

– Several indie names worked as extras during the show, including Nixi XS, Mike Outlaw, Moses The Deliverer, and Skylar Sparks, who all portrayed medics. Campbell Meyer and referee Brandon Tolle were also spotted backstage.

– The Local Competitor Twitter account identified Austin Mulitalo as one of the talents who took an RKO during the show.

– Although some reports hinted at heavy travel for Jeff Cobb, we’re told he had been stateside since at least Thursday ahead of his appearance. Cobb took to X after the show to comment on his “retirement” post to throw fans off the scent ahead of his WWE debut at WWE Backlash: St. Louis. “Thank you guys,” Cobb wrote. “I’m happy to say I beat retirement and I made it from muscle beach to STL in the nick of time, yeah!!!”

