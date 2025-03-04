An update has surfaced regarding the reason for the latest AEW hiatus of women’s wrestling star Jamie Hayter.

Hayter has been absent from AEW television since January 22, leaving fans curious about her status. She recently made an in-ring appearance at EVE’s February 7 event in London, marking her first independent wrestling match since 2022 and only her second since signing with AEW.

Reports indicate that Hayter is currently in the United Kingdom as she works through the process of renewing her visa. This explains her recent focus on U.K.-based bookings.

While the exact timeline for her return remains unclear, she is expected to rejoin AEW once the visa renewal is finalized.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Jamie Hayter’s AEW status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)