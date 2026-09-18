More details have emerged regarding MLW’s new television deal.

The agreement is said to include a rights fee for MLW’s primetime television program, along with a revenue-sharing component tied to the integration of the promotion’s tape library.

The deal was officially finalized in August, nearly five years after WWE reportedly intervened in MLW’s original agreement with Tubi.

In other MLW news, there are some additional details regarding the situation involving Tessa Blanchard and CMLL.

While CMLL appeared to be caught off guard by Blanchard’s involvement with MLW, that reportedly should not have been the case. CMLL representatives were said to have been present on the interview call with Blanchard, meaning the promotion had at least some awareness of what was taking place.

(H/T: Fightful Select)