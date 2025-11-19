A track-and-field star is on the track to becoming a future WWE Superstar.

One source is reporting that WWE has signed Meghan Walker to a WWE Performance Center developmental contract.

Walker was previously under a WWE N.I.L. (Next In Line) deal. It was over the summer that WWE signed Walker to said N.I.L. deal.

“Track star turned future WWE Superstar,” the announcement back in July read. “Meghan Walker just signed a WWE NIL deal ‼”

The announcement continued, “From dominating the track to now training for the ring — she’s next up in the making. Remember the name… she’s just getting started.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Meghan Walker’s WWE status continues to surface.