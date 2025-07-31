Leon Slater’s contract with TNA Wrestling may not run as long as originally perceived, but the rising international star still has time left on his current deal.

Slater officially signed with TNA during the company’s U.K. tour in October 2023, with the announcement made during the Coventry stop. At the time, TNA and then-executive Scott D’Amore touted the deal as a “long-term” commitment. Slater, dubbed “The Youngest In Charge,” has since emerged as one of the brightest young prospects on the roster.

He reached a major milestone at TNA Slammiversary 2025 earlier this month, becoming the youngest star in history to capture the TNA X-Division Championship, receiving public praise from AJ Styles and former champion Moose following the match.

Despite the “long-term” language used initially, Slater’s contract is believed to be a three-year agreement that runs through fall 2026. While he has appeared intermittently on TNA programming since signing, he remains a top name on the U.K. independent scene, regularly competing for notable promotions such as RevPro, PROGRESS, and NORTH Wrestling.

There has been talk that Slater is planning to relocate to the United States in the future. However, he is expected to continue fulfilling his independent dates in the U.K. while broadening his international exposure.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the TNA Wrestling contract status and future plans of Leon Slater continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)