Leon Slater is okay.

During the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night, April 27, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, young up-and-coming prospect Leon Slater had a scary moment during the Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship.

For those who missed the show, Slater was involved in an insane Ultimate X spot that saw him dive off a 15 foot podium where the cords were hanging from, to hit a flipping senton to a pile of bodies that were supposed to catch him, but ultimately did not, resulting in his body smacking the floor with a sickening thud.

According to sources backstage at the Galen Center on 4/27, Slater appeared to be okay despite how the spot looked. After the spot, he did get up and pose for the crowd and ultimately continued the match.

