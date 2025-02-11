– Although he wasn’t told himself until the day of the show, plans for “Main Event” Jey Uso to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match have been in place for “quite a while,” according to one source. So much so, in fact, that WWE also had already decided on Uso vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 41 even before they squared off for the title at the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event back on January 25 in San Antonio, TX.

– As noted, Liv Morgan suffered an injury on WWE Raw on February 10. The women’s wrestling star was busted open and bleeding pretty bad during her women’s tag-team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL duo IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The injury reportedly came as a result of a knee she took, which split open a decent-sized gash near her right eye. The cut was cleaned up, but still very visible later in the show when Morgan appeared in a backstage segment in The Judgment Day Clubhouse where Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio argued over adding a new member to the group.

Durante a promo da Judgment Day deu pra ver que o corte no supercílio da Liv foi bem feio.#WWERAW#RAWonNetflix pic.twitter.com/bGVHrAFdIj — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) February 11, 2025

– Jimmy Wang Yang reflects on his rivalry of matches as Akio against Paul London in WWE in a new documentary-style video recently released via the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

