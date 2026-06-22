As noted, there were Liv Morgan injury concerns after Sol Ruca botched a spot at a WWE U.K. live event, leading to Ruca turning her Twitter/X account off due to overwhelming social media fan backlash once the video went viral (see clip below).

The spot quickly sparked concern online, as it appeared Morgan may have suffered a knee injury after Ruca came down awkwardly during a splash. However, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that a closer review of the footage painted a different picture.

“While initial reactions suggested Ruca had landed on Morgan’s knee, it appeared the landing caught Morgan closer to her foot,” Meltzer noted.

Morgan immediately dropped to the mat following the impact, leading to concern from fans and those at ringside. Despite the alarming visual, Meltzer pointed out that the referee quickly relayed that Morgan was capable of continuing.

“The referee did raise the one fist, which signals that Liv was okay.”

While Morgan was visibly favoring the leg afterward, Meltzer noted that she was still able to finish the match without any major issues.

“She was limping a little,” Meltzer said, while noting that Morgan completed the remainder of her planned spots and made it through the bout.

Additional optimism came after the event when Morgan addressed the situation herself. According to the report, the WWE Women’s World Champion took to social media and indicated that she was doing fine, adding that she was already en route to London for WWE’s latest international tour stop.

Morgan’s condition is expected to come into sharper focus during this week’s episode of WWE Raw from London, where she is scheduled to appear alongside IYO SKY as their rivalry continues ahead of the Queen of the Ring Tournament Final.

Meltzer added that Morgan’s movement during the segment could offer a strong indication of whether any lingering effects remain from the incident.

“If she is not moving well during that segment, it would be a sign that the injury is more serious.”

As of now, Morgan remains scheduled for a major showdown at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she is set to face IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Final. Morgan punched her ticket to the championship match by defeating an injured Charlotte Flair on a recent episode of SmackDown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Birmingham, ENG. 6/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

You’re welcome Birmingham for blessing you with my presence tonight🤭🙏 Currently running to London because I am the f*cking GOAT 🖕 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 21, 2026