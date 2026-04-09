Two of The Judgment Day members had a rough night at the office this past Monday.

During the April 6 episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer clashed heads in violent fashion while being attacked by WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a backstage segment.

Concern was immediate among fans and WWE officials alike, with Morgan and Perez being checked on by WWE medical as soon as the segment wrapped up. Rumors quickly circulated that the two were placed under WWE’s concussion protocol, and each shared photos on social media of gruesome swelling they suffered on their foreheads as a result of the head clash.

According to one source, there is “a strong sense of optimism” that Morgan and Perez will be cleared soon, and that Morgan’s match at WrestleMania 42 is not in any real danger of being cancelled.

Additionally, there is said that there was no heat on “La Primera” for her role in the accident.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)