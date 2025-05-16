Pwinsider is reporting that Liv Morgan officially wrapped filming her scenes for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo earlier this week in Japan.

Sources close to the production say Morgan excelled in her first dramatic acting role, describing her performance as nothing short of outstanding. She reportedly made a seamless transition from the world of professional wrestling to the movie set, impressing everyone with her natural presence and adaptability.

It is said that Morgan’s work left a strong impression, even on seasoned industry veterans.

The film is being directed by the renowned Takashi Miike.

Morgan is expected to return to WWE programming in the near future.

According to a report from Business Insider, Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer is preparing to submit a bid for the intellectual property of Hooters.

If successful, the deal would grant Real American Beer the rights to produce Hooters-branded merchandise, including food and beverages, for distribution at restaurants — including Hooters locations — as well as at retail stores, entertainment venues, and gaming establishments.

Under the proposed arrangement, Real American would license the Hooters name back to the restaurant operators. Notably, Hogan is reportedly not interested in owning or managing the restaurants themselves.

The offer, which would be an all-cash bid, still requires approval from the parties overseeing Hooters’ ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The bid amount has not been disclosed.

Hooters of America — one of the two companies that operate Hooters restaurants in the U.S. — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. The chain is currently owned by private equity firms Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors. Hooters locations remain open during the restructuring process.

Hooters was one of the first restaurant chains to carry Real American Beer following its launch in 2024.

Since January 2025, Oba Femi has held the NXT World Championship, and his next title defense is set for NXT Battleground on May 25th, where he’ll face Myles Borne.

As the event approaches, Femi has been making media appearances, including a recent conversation with Jim Varsallone. During their chat, Femi revealed an intriguing interest – a potential move into MMA. He said,

“That definitely piques my interest. If the opportunity is there and it works out, I’d absolutely go for it… TKO.”

Given that WWE and UFC both fall under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella, the crossover potential is real — especially with several fighters and wrestlers having already made appearances in each other’s worlds.