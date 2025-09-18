— Liv Morgan has been sidelined from WWE since June due to a freak shoulder injury she suffered during a match on RAW. During her absence, Roxanne Perez stepped into her spot in The Judgment Day and became one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Perez not only took Morgan’s place and title but eventually lost the championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. This sparked speculation that Morgan and Perez might feud upon Morgan’s return. However, according to a new report from Bodyslam.net, there aren’t any current discussion regarding a potential Morgan/Perez feud. The report states,

“As of recently, sources indicate to Bodyslam that there haven’t been any discussions about a Liv Morgan/Roxanne Perez feud upon Morgan’s return from injury. Liv Morgan has returned this week to the Performance Center to continue with her injury recovery. It is not known exactly at what stage she is in regarding her recovery, but if the timelines are correct, she is right in the middle of the given timeframe.”

— A WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about a surprising moment from her career, revealing what it was like to kiss Vince McMahon on her very first day with the company.

Torrie Wilson made her WWE debut in June 2001, appearing in a storyline where her character was having an affair with Mr. McMahon. In her debut segment, Wilson shared an on-screen kiss with Vince — with Linda McMahon present in the scene.

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Wilson admitted that her first day on the job was nerve-wracking. She described the kiss as “interesting,” noting that the segment was produced by none other than Linda McMahon herself. Wilson explained,

“It was obviously extremely intimidating, working with Vince during the first day… and kissing Vince, first day! Just like I always handled everything else. Just felt someone pushing me on the back, and just do it. Kissing Vince was interesting because Linda was standing right there, kinda’ helping navigate it all. I don’t know if that made me feel better or more weird, but I don’t know, I was just really happy to have a big role on TV then.”

— Mandy Rose has been absent from WWE since January 2023, but fans have consistently voiced their desire to see her back in the ring. While Rose has previously hinted at a possible return, her current ventures could complicate those plans.

She recently took to Twitter, sharing a video with the caption, “When you never got the invite to NXT Homecoming…” The clip shows Rose alongside audio that says, “Part of me feels so bad, but not that bad.”

— During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Vibe Check” podcast, AJ Lee reflected on the evolution of women’s wrestling.

Lee shared a story about a past conversation with fellow wrestler Kaitlyn, where the two marveled at how far the women’s division has come. She went on to praise the individuality and talent of today’s female stars, saying,

“It’s been dreamlike. I remember very vividly traveling in cars with Kaitlyn, a wrestler back in the day, and I would always say, ‘My goal is for there to be one more me. There is one more person who gets these cool opportunities that can sort of shatter that glass ceiling and kick down these doors. If just one person gets an opportunity, that would be amazing. Just be more than I can be, to be more than what the past was, and be limited on our looks.’ To see now how it’s evolved and everyone is so special, different, unique, and talented, and what they look like is the tenth most interesting thing about them. It’s a dream come true and that’s what evolution is supposed to be. Every generation is supposed to get stronger and blow the previous generation out of the water.”

The former Women’s Champion also described the mental aspect as the toughest part of coming back. She continued,

“Quite honestly, managing my anxiety. I get a little nervous with the tension and I’ve been very comfortable as a writer and producer the past ten years, being behind the scenes and creating worlds where I don’t have to be the art. I kind of liked being the artist. Now, to be both and create this cool world and have people looking at me is a little stressful, but I am very good at managing my anxiety now, and I can balance it and keep myself even. The mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far.”