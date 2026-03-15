Logan Paul’s recent $1 million boxing challenge directed at NFL players appears to have been more promotional than legitimate competition, according to the latest Wrestling Observer report. The situation became a major talking point in WWE News and Wrestling Rumors after Paul publicly challenged any NFL player to step into the ring with him for a winner take all bout. The challenge followed comments from NFL legend Tom Brady, who previously dismissed professional wrestling as “cute,” prompting Paul to defend the physical demands of WWE training.

The proposed fight quickly gained attention when former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell accepted the challenge. Bell, who has previously competed in boxing, appeared ready to move forward with the bout. However, Paul later withdrew from the potential match, with the situation publicly attributed to WWE blocking the fight due to injury concerns ahead of WrestleMania 42. The moment added another layer to the ongoing publicity surrounding Paul’s activities outside the ring.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran reporter Dave Meltzer stated the entire challenge was designed primarily as a publicity stunt and that WWE was not involved in the original challenge issued by Paul. The situation escalated further when Paul released a YouTube vlog showing a phone call with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Chris Legentil, who told Paul the fight would not be allowed. Meltzer reported that the call itself was staged for content, though it closely mirrored the discussions that took place privately between Paul and WWE officials.

The Latest Update also noted that WWE’s concern centered on the risk of injury so close to WrestleMania. Paul remains a regular presence on WWE programming and has been involved in the developing storyline surrounding The Vision faction. Industry speculation currently suggests Paul could end up facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, though no official match has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Paul and Brady are scheduled to compete against each other in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21. The situation highlights how WWE talent sometimes blur the lines between sports promotion, social media marketing, and storyline development when building mainstream attention around major events.