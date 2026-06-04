A potential in-ring return for Mick Foley has quietly become a talking point within AEW circles, with signs pointing toward one specific destination if it ever happens.

Foley has been asked on multiple occasions about the possibility of stepping back into the ring, and while nothing has been confirmed, he has generally remained open-ended about the idea rather than shutting it down completely.

Behind the scenes, there is said to be a belief among some within All Elite Wrestling that Foley may already have a preferred final match scenario in mind — and that, if he were to be medically cleared, AEW would be the landing spot.

One key factor in the discussion is the long-standing interest from MJF, who is said to have pushed for a program with Foley dating back to the early days before AEW even launched on television. That idea has lingered for years as a dream-style matchup scenario.

For now, everything remains speculative, but the combination of interest, history, and creative intrigue continues to keep the conversation alive.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)