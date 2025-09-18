As noted, Kiera Hogan is no longer with All Elite Wrestling.

Multiple sources within AEW confirmed that Hogan has exited the company after being quietly removed from the official roster page.

Hogan signed with AEW back in August 2021, initially working a run of matches on AEW Dark. She has not appeared on AEW programming in over 18 months and has also been absent from Ring of Honor for nearly as long.

Her in-ring activity had slowed considerably, as she went nearly a full year without wrestling before working a lone match this past April in Las Vegas. She has not wrestled since.

Outside of the ring, Hogan was recently featured on season six of Joseline’s Cabaret and is expected to actively tour with the production this fall.

While filming the show, she reportedly sustained a shoulder injury, which contributed to her extended absence from competition.

Interestingly, AEW wished Hogan a happy birthday just two days ago, with Hogan publicly responding.

Sources emphasized that her departure was not contentious, noting that she had not been backstage much—if at all—over the past year.

One source described the exit as a contract expiration, though that detail is still being verified.

Hogan had been training with Cezar Bononi last year in preparation for a potential in-ring return, and those close to her believe she still intends to continue wrestling moving forward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)