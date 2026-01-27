EVIL’s long run with New Japan Pro Wrestling appears to be coming to an end.

After more than a decade with the company, it has now been confirmed that EVIL is set to depart NJPW, with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion actively exploring his next move outside the promotion.

Those close to the situation indicate that EVIL has been weighing his options for several weeks, with both domestic and international opportunities on the table. WWE is believed to be one of the potential destinations, especially given that EVIL has been backstage at multiple WWE events in recent years while supporting people close to him. There has reportedly been communication between the two sides as he evaluates a possible transition to the United States.

At the same time, sources within NJPW believe EVIL would have no shortage of interest from other Japanese promotions if he opts to remain in Japan. Still, the expectation among many is that he will seriously consider relocating to the U.S. as part of this next chapter.

One option that does not appear to be in play is AEW, as that promotion is not currently expected to be a landing spot for EVIL.

Wherever he ends up, his exit from NJPW marks a significant shift for one of the company’s most prominent stars of the past decade.

MORE RECENT NEWS: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Royalty Check Statement For Embarrassingly Low Payoff

(H/T: Fightful Select)