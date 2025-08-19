Chris Jericho returning to WWE is becoming the talk of the pro wrestling town this week.

As noted, the veteran AEW performer and future WWE Hall of Fame legend got fans talking after he liked a post teasing him jumping-ship from AEW to WWE when his current contract expires.

In an update, Dave Meltzer shed some light on the subject during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

“[Chris] Jericho’s actually a really big story,” Meltzer stated. “You know, his contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE.”

Meltzer continued, “I know from a WWE standpoint that there is lots of talk there about Jericho. You know, people speculating [a] Royal Rumble [surprise return]. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything.”

