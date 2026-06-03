Lucha Underground has generated renewed interest among wrestling fans following a series of cryptic social media posts hinting that the promotion could be making a return in some form.

Recently, the official Lucha Underground Twitter account shared a teaser, while the promotion’s website suggested that live events may be planned in the future.

The activity immediately sparked speculation throughout the wrestling industry regarding what could be on the horizon for the long-dormant brand.

According to sources familiar with the situation, MGM and Amazon currently hold the controlling interest in Lucha Underground. While there has been industry speculation about potential involvement from major wrestling companies, there has been no confirmation that any such partnership exists at this time.

Sources who have looked into the status of the brand indicated that MGM and Amazon remain satisfied with maintaining ownership of the Lucha Underground library as part of their broader content portfolio.

While there have reportedly been inquiries over the years regarding a possible acquisition of the library, there does not appear to have been significant interest from ownership in selling those assets.

One source noted that the recent online activity is believed to be designed to generate discussion and awareness ahead of the launch of a YouTube channel featuring Lucha Underground content.

(H/T: Fightful Select)