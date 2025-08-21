– AEW President Tony Khan is scheduled to host the official AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London media call this afternoon.

– Betting odds for Forbidden Door: London list Kyle Fletcher, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage, Zack Sabre Jr., Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Moné, and Team Ospreay as favorites in their respective matches.

– Luchasaurus (Killswitch) made his return on the August 20th edition of AEW Dynamite. Sources indicate he has been cleared for several months. As announced, he will replace the injured Nick Wayne to team with Kip Sabian against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)