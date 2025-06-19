Ludwig Kaiser has not appeared on WWE television since the SmackDown episode leading into WrestleMania 41, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

His absence has raised eyebrows among fans, especially considering he was involved in a notable feud with Penta earlier this year following the luchador’s debut.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there are currently no indications of Kaiser’s return, as his name hasn’t been circulating in internal discussions. The report states,

“I asked around after last week but didn’t get much. The only thing I can confirm is that he’s still officially listed on the roster. When WWE removes someone from the internal roster, it typically means they’re dealing with a significant injury. But his name remains on the weekly television roster — so, the best explanation is that he’s simply not being used at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Kaiser’s long-time ally GUNTHER is enjoying a career resurgence, having reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, GUNTHER was confronted by Goldberg, setting up a blockbuster match for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.